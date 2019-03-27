× Lit candle inside of vehicle causes fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A vehicle is a total loss after a fire broke out that was started by a woman who lit a candle inside her car.

On March 27 around 4:25 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of N. Reading Road in Ephrata for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle owner on scene.

She told police that she had a lit candle in her vehicle which accidentally caught another object on fire inside the vehicle.

The vehicle owner said the flames spread to fast to be put out, but she was able to escape the vehicle without injury.

Fire crews were able to put the fire under control within minutes, but the vehicle is a total loss.