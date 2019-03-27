× Man accused of raping woman in June 2018 arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man accused of raping a woman in June was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Wednesday.

Nigel Lane, 19, was taken into custody at a home in the 600 block of Benton Street in Harrisburg, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest comes eight days after Newberry Township Police obtained a warrant for Lane.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We give these type cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”