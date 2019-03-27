× Man airlifted after pickup truck crashes into Rapho Township home

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Rapho Township man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday evening after a pickup truck veered off the roadway and drove into a house, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The 24-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was sitting on a chair in the living room at the time of the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Elizabethtown Road, the DA’s Office says. He was pinned by the vehicle and required assistance due to being immobilized by the wreckage.

An investigation has revealed that the driver, identified as a 71-year-old man, was heading west on Elizabethtown Road when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and off the road before striking the house. The man was also immobilized due to the crash. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance and is cooperating with police, the DA’s Office adds.