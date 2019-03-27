Nearly $750 Million still up for grabs, next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night

YORK, Pa.– Since there was not a winner in Saturday nights Powerball Jackpot, the next set of numbers will be chosen on Wednesday.

This drawing is for nearly $750 million dollars! With there being no winner yet, that just means there is still a chance for you to become a multi-millionaire.

This jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history, and if you opt for the cash open you would go home with around $465 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66. The Powerball was 5.

Tickets cost around $2.00  each, and you have until 9:59 p.m., on Wednesday to get yours!

The Powerball prize has been climbing since the last win in late December.

