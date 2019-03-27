Penn State Harrisburg marks 40th Anniversary of TMI accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Penn State Harrisburg will mark the 40th anniversary of the accident at Three Mile Island with an event at the library.

It was 40 years ago Thursday that a series of mishaps created an emergency situation at one of the two reactors at Three Mile Island in Dauphin County.

That partial meltdown caused a release of a small amount of radiation into the atmosphere.

Researchers say high radiation levels have led to more cancer diagnoses in the area and other health concerns.

On Wednesday, community members, scholars and medical researchers will gather at Penn State Harrisburg to commemorate the 40th Anniversary.

The program aims to discuss nuclear risks, security and safety and social change when it comes to TMI and other power plants.

The event will be held at the Penn State Harrisburg Library at the Morrison Gallery. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M. with a keynote address.

Panel discussions are expected to last until 8:00 P.M.

There will be a candlelight vigil held on Thursday starting at 3:30 A.M. the Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant.