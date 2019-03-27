× Pierce Brosnan to deliver commencement address at Dickinson College

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pierce Brosnan will deliver Dickinson College’s commencement address on Sunday, May 19, the college announced Wednesday.

The Irish-American actor has portrayed iconic characters such as James Bond and starred in more than 30 films, including Sir Richard Attenborough’s Grey Owl, The Mirror Has Two Faces, alongside Barbra Streisand and Mrs. Doubtfire, with Robin Williams, the college said.

Brosnan received a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture and a nomination for best actor in a lead role for The Matador.

Brosnan also is an environmental activist, having lent efforts to clean air and water campaigns, marine mammal and wetland protection, the college added.

During the ceremony, he is set to receive a Doctor of Environmental Advocacy honorary degree.