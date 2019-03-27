× Police: Delta man fled from State trooper, rammed police car because he had smoked ‘large amount’ of crack

YORK COUNTY — A 40-year-old Delta man is facing numerous charges after leading a State Police trooper on a vehicle and foot chase through parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland Saturday night, according to charging documents.

Timothy Lynn Kline, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, said he fled from the trooper because he had smoked a “large amount” of crack cocaine earlier in the day, State Police say.

Kline is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and related offenses, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The incident began around 8:11 p.m. Saturday, when a trooper observed Kline failing to use a turn signal while driving a 1996 Saturn in Delta. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Kline refused to pull over, police say.

Instead, Kline led the trooper on a 12-minute vehicle chase through parts of Maryland and Pennsylvania. The trooper attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver to halt Kline’s vehicle, but neither attempt worked. On the second attempt, Kline allegedly drove up an embankment and back down onto the road, striking the patrol car and damaging its left rear door, according to police.

Kline then exited his vehicle, ran through a corn field, and continued to flee on Flintville Road in Peach Bottom Township before the trooper caught up to him, police say. The trooper attempted to handcuff Kline, but Kline fought back, attempting to punch and kick the trooper, according to police.

The trooper called for assistance on the radio while wrestling with Kline, police say. The fight lasted more than five minutes, before an officer from Harford County arrived to provide assistance in subduing Kline. The trooper sustained cuts to his right hand in the altercation, police say. The trooper and Kline were both treated by EMTs at the scene.

Kline admitted that he fled from police because he had smoked a large amount of crack cocaine earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint. Police recovered a glass crack stem that fell from Kline’s pocket during the struggle with the trooper, police say. They also recovered a plastic bag containing cocaine inside Kline’s vehicle, according to police.