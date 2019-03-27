× Police: Individual wanted teen to “get in” his car as she walked in North Codorus Twp. neighborhood

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information in regards to a report of a suspicious incident involving a child.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in North Codorus Township.

Police say a teenager was walking south on Patriot Street in the “Colonial Gardens/The View at Mackenzi” neighborhood when a “gray car” pulled up alongside her. The driver, described as a “dark-skinned African American male,” opened the front passenger door and wanted the girl to get in, according to police. The teen ran from the area and the vehicle left.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has additional information should contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 or the York County 911 Center at 717-854-5571.