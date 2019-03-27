× Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ thefts from two vehicles in South Londonderry Twp.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating “smash and grab” thefts from two vehicles in South Londonderry Township.

Police say on March 16, an individual smashed windows of two vehicles that were parked outside Paramount Fitness on Landings Drive and took purses. A witness reported seeing a black male exit a black Hyundai Sante Fe Sport with and unknown Florida registration and commit the thefts. Both victims’ credit cards were used about 30 minutes later by a white or Hispanic male to purchase gift cards, police add.

Two days later, on March 18, one of the victim’s had their stolen checks used at three different banks in Lancaster County, using the other victim’s ID to cash the checks in the drive thru, according to police. The suspect suspect operated a silver Kia on this date displaying a registration stolen from Ephrata. Police note that stolen checks were also used that had been taken during a theft from a vehicle in Ridgewood, New Jersey in 2018.

The following day, March 19, the same suspect was operating a black Nissan Rogue, displaying a PA tag that had been stolen from Manheim Township the day prior. Police say the suspect again tried to pass a stolen check but was denied. One of the bank tellers believed that the person (seen above) may have been a male wearing a blonde wig.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual should contact South Londonderry Township Police at 717-838-1376.