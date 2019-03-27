× Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– shooting on Evergreen Street in Harrisburg last night. I called dispatch and they really didn’t give me a lot. They did confirm the shooting and the location. They also confirmed that it happened just before midnight but wouldn’t give me an exact time. Injuries are unknown as well as how many and identities.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred on Evergreen Street in Harrisburg just before midnight.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured in the shooting or the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.