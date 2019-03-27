× Police: York duo tases victim 18 times in the back during an argument over food stamps

YORK — A man and woman from York are facing charges after using a Taser device on another woman during a fight over food stamps, according to York City Police.

In addition to tasing the victim 18 times in the back, Sandra Tota, 47, of the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street, also kicked the victim’s one-year-old child, police say.

Devon Tota, 43, of the same address, is accused of holding the victim down while Sandra Tota tased her, police say.

Both suspects are charged with simple assault and harassment, while Sandra Tota received an additional charge of use of an incapacitation device, according to police.

The criminal complaint does not specify how — or if — the suspects are related.

The incident occurred last Friday at 4:30 p.m. inside the Totas’ West Philadelphia Street home, police say.

According to police, the incident began with an argument between Sandra Tota, Kearah and Kayla Lewis. The subject of the argument was “them using Kayla’s food stamps to buy groceries,” according to the criminal complaint.

During the argument, Kearah’s one-year-old son walked by, and Sandra Tota allegedly kicked the child, causing him to fall down, police say.

Sandra Tota then kicked Kearah Lewis in the side, dragged her down the stairs, and had Devon Tota hold her down. Sandra Tota then allegedly pulled out a Taser deviced and tased Kearah Lewis in the back — 18 times in all.

Kearah Lewis was taken to York Hospital for treatment. Staff at the hospital told police she suffered a bruise to the left side of her back.