State Senate approves measure to rename York County bridge to honor fallen Marine from York County

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee voted Wednesday to name a York County bridge in honor of a Dallastown High School grad who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

Sponsored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), Senate Bill 441 would designate the bridge carrying State Route 2087 over Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge, Phillips-Hill’s office said in a press release.

Sgt. Wrinkle served as a Special Operations Multi-Purpose K9 Handler for the 2nd Marine Special Operations Battalion, Marine Special Operations Company G and Marine Special Operations Team 8221 in Herat Province in Afghanistan.

Deployed to Afghanistan on July 1, 2011, Wrinkle died while trying to rescue Tosca, his service dog, from a barracks fire on July 31.

Wrinkle was raised in York County and graduated from Dallastown in 2001.

“Sergeant Wrinkle refused to leave a trusted companion behind, displaying a level of loyalty, courage and dedication that is hard for most of us to even imagine,” Phillips-Hill said. “We can never adequately repay the debt that is owed to Chris and his wonderful family, but we can ensure the memory of his uncommon bravery is preserved for every generation to come.”

Senate Bill 441 was approved by the committee and sent to the full Senate for consideration.