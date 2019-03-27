× Universal Rechargeable Power Banks recalled due to potential fire hazard

Daniel M. Friedman & Associates is recalling its Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets due to a potential fire hazard from the product’s overheating, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled chargers could overheat, creating a fire hazard, the commission reports. Out of three reports received, one involved a house fire that caused about $150,000 in property damage.

The recalled chargers come in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds. A gallery of all the chargers is available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

The chargers were sold for about $25 at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross, and other stores nationwide from November 2016 to January of this year.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

Daniel M. Friedman can be reached toll-free at 855-706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information.