Warming temperatures continue into the weekend, rain chances return

CONTINUING TO WARM: After a day in the low-50s, we dip back into the upper-20s and low-30s overnight. Skies remain clear ahead of another gorgeous Thursday. Highs top out right around 60-degrees for many locations. Cloud cover begins to move in during the late afternoon and early evening hours ahead of a weak rain chance Friday morning.

WEAK RAIN CHANCE TO END THE WEEK: A few showers sneak into Central PA on a warm Friday morning. Not everyone will see them. The chance for a few more linger throughout the day, light and few and far between. Highs top out in the low-60s. Even warmer morning lows start the weekend, near 50-degrees with mostly dry conditions. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies dominate Saturday with highs soaring to the low-70s. A very low late shower chance after dark moves in heading into Sunday morning.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Sunday is cooler after the morning rain chance. Afternoon temperatures only make it to the upper-50s after rain chances end before the lunchtime hour. We clear out and cool down a bit heading into next week, with Monday morning lows near 30-degrees and a high near 50.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash