Woman becomes EMT with department that saved her life in crash 18 years ago

MUNCIE, Ind. – An Indiana woman is now an EMT with the EMS department that she says saved her and her niece’s lives 18 years ago.

Kim Hiatt says she and her 2-year-old niece Taylor were passengers in a car that crashed on State Road 28. Sadly, her fiancé who was driving didn’t make it.

"First responders, you know, they are the first to get there and they see horrific things," Kim told WXIN. "They couldn’t do anything for my fiancé, but for my niece and I, they just stepped up and they did their jobs."

Along the highway, Kim and Taylor continued fighting through excruciating pain. Kim suffered a compound fracture and a broken pelvis. She believes the paramedics saved Taylor's life.

"If they had not gotten her out and treated her, she would not be here today," said Kim.

Larry Crouse was a volunteer who responded to the crash. He's been working for Delaware County EMS for 20 years.

"Kim was broken," Crouse said. "She was broken."

Crouse helped Kim and Taylor get the care they needed. Nearly 20 years after the crash, Kim is now saving others with him as a coworker. She became an EMT in Delaware County about six months ago.

"I guess I just really wanted to help people," she said. "Not really help them but be there for them because I understand what it’s like to be on the other side."

Kim is the first to the scene just like Crouse and his crew were there for her.

"If you can be there for somebody, that’s what I kind of what I thought I wanted to do," Kim said.

Kim is now happily married with two kids. Taylor is a sophomore in college studying to become a teacher.