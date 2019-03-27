× Year-long gas line construction project is underway in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A year-long gas line construction project is underway in Lancaster.

UGI Utilities is updating gas main and service lines along Prince Street.

A crew is currently working at the intersection of Prince and Seymour Streets and will work up to King Street. The construction project is taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

UGI says that a second crew will start on Orange Street, and head north toward James Street, in about a week or two.

The section between King and Orange Streets will occur during Fulton Theatre’s break at the end of summer/early fall, UGI adds.

UGI notes that work in the business district of Prince Street will take place during the nighttime hours: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“No matter what we do, there’s going to be some disruption,” said Joseph Swope, communications manager for UGI. “Our goal was to try to work with residents, the business owners and the city to make this as least disruptive as possible.”

Drivers should expect flaggers directing traffic during construction hours, as well as lane and parking restrictions.