Coroner: York College student found dead in dorm room; no signs of foul play indicated

YORK — A 20-year-old York College student was found dead in his residence hall Wednesday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The student, a 20-year-old male, has not yet been identified pending the notification of his family, the York County Coroner said in a press release. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the coroner said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The incident, which was first reported shortly after 7 a.m., is under investigation by Spring Garden Township Police.

The news was later confirmed in a statement from York County College President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith.