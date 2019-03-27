Coroner: York College student found dead in dorm room; no signs of foul play indicated
YORK — A 20-year-old York College student was found dead in his residence hall Wednesday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
The student, a 20-year-old male, has not yet been identified pending the notification of his family, the York County Coroner said in a press release. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the coroner said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
The incident, which was first reported shortly after 7 a.m., is under investigation by Spring Garden Township Police.
The news was later confirmed in a statement from York County College President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith.
With a heavy heart, I must inform you that a student member of our YCP campus community passed away this morning in a residence hall. An investigation is being conducted by the Spring Garden Township Police and the York County Coroner. We have been informed that there is no indication that foul play was involved.
Additional information will be provided as it is available and appropriate with respect to the wishes of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family and friends. I ask that we respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss, and that we offer our support to all who are grieving. Students seeking counseling and emotional support services should contact Counseling Services at 717-815-6437.
Sincerely,
Pamela Gunter-Smith, Ph.D.