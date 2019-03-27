× York County man charged after he allegedly punched man in face

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man allegedly punched an individual in the face who was called to his mother’s residence to help her fix her vehicle.

Jesse Stiffler, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at a home on Eberts Lane in Springettsbury Township.

The victim, who suffered facial fractures, told police that he went to the home to help Stiffler’s mother fix her vehicle. He then went inside the home and sat with the woman at a kitchen table to explain what was wrong with the vehicle, the criminal complaint says. That’s when — after approximately five minutes — Stiffler walked into the residence, asked the man what his name was and if he knew him, and before he could answer, allegedly punched him in the face.

Stiffler was arrested Monday, four days after the incident in which he has been also charged with resisting arrest, court documents reveal.

He has since been confined to York County Prison after failing to post bail.