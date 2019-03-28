× 300th non-profit group joins Give Local York Big Give Day on May 3

YORK — Give Local York announced Thursday that it added its 300th non-profit group for the Give Local York Big Give Day on May 3.

The 24-hour, online fundraiser for York-area charitable organizations has a goal of raising $3 million at this year’s event.

In 2018, Give Local York raised nearly $1.5 million for more than 200 nonprofits in the York community.

Any 501(c)(3) public charity that is sub classified as 509a1, 509a2, or 509a3 (Type 1, Type 2, or Type 3 Functionally Integrated supporting organization) is eligible to apply to participate in Give Local York’s Big Give Day.

The organization’s status will be verified by event organizers. There are no restrictions based on the organization’s size or location, but it must serve residents of York County.

The deadline for organizations to apply to participate in this year’s event is Monday, April 1.