A couple of showers for parts of the area, and mild temperatures to end the week

DODGING A FEW SHOWERS: Clouds thickens through the evening. The overcast skies keeps overnight lows mild. The breeze helps too. Morning temperatures only drop the lower to middle 40s. A stray shower possible this evening but a few more widespread showers likely through late morning into the midday hours. There could be an isolated shower or two late in the day towards evening. Despite the clouds, and shower threat, temperatures are mild in the lower 60s. It stays quite pleasant temperature wise into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An isolated shower is possible in the morning but the better chance moves in during the evening hours. Most of the day, you can expect plenty of clouds with intermittent sunshine. Afternoon readings are warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cold front finally crosses the area early Sunday. Showers may linger in the first half of the day before drier air rides in on a breezy northwest wind. Chillier air also returns. Highs fall back to the middle 50s after morning lows in the 40s. High pressure returns for Monday.

COOL BEGINNING TO THE WEEK: Plenty of sunshine for Monday, however, the brighter skies do not help warm temperatures. They are cooler in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunshine with a little more cloud cover expected Tuesday. It’s another dry day with temperatures a tad warmer in the lower 50s. Clouds thicken and there is a very low chance for a shower. Otherwise, temperatures are more seasonable in the middle 50s.

