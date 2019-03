× #Bagelgate: Controversy sparks after bagels shown sliced like bread

MISSOURI– A controversy over bagels sparked on social media on Wednesday.

Missouri resident Alek Krautmann tweeted this picture of bagels sliced like bread or vertically:

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

The picture sparked heated discussion on Twitter, with over 11,000 responses.

The tweet itself got over 20,000 favorites, and the debate earned the trending hashtag “#Bagelgate.”

How do you think bagels should be sliced?