× Be our Guest: The Handsome Cab

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today on FOX43 Morning News, The Handsome Cab is stopping by the kitchen as a part of our Be our Guest series.

Justin Blizzard, Executive Chef, and Andrew D’Agenais, owner, are preparing some selections from their new spring menu to show off.

For more information on our Be our Guest series, you can check out this link here.