Carlisle Police seek help in identifying suspected ‘eggers’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are investigating numerous recent reports of vehicles being “egged” in the borough.

The latest incident occurred Sunday in the area of Wilson Street, according to police. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects and their vehicle, police say, and they’re looking for help in identifying the suspects.

There have been additional reports of such incidents during the previous few weeks, police say. In addition to inconvenience for the victims, such behavior has also been found to cause damage to houses and vehicles in the past, according to police.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact us at 717-243-5252 or through our crimewatch tip line.