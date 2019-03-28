CENTER STAGE: The post-Apocalypse of “Godspell”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - As always with Prima Theatre, this isn't your grade school Godspell.

"So much of the show is about hope and having faith. When you’re in a darker setting, having hope and faith is even more important and even more beautiful," Mikey LoBalsamo, an actor in the show, said.

The setting, in fact, really isn't that important. It is all about the message.

"There are so many productions you see the show, you get the gist and you don’t need to see it again. But this show you can keep revisiting it. Sometimes it’s clowns, sometimes it’s 80s prom, it’s different every single time,” LoBalsamo said.

And the actors believe that message, regardless of the audience's respective beliefs, can connect across any barrier.

"At the end of the day, the universe is under no obligation to make sense to one person. It’s just all about respect, understanding and finding good things in people," Tayler Harris, the actress who plays Jesus, said.

You can find more information about "Godspell" and the rest of Prima Theatre's season on their website.