Coroner identifies York College student found dead in dorm room Wednesday
YORK — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the York College student found dead in his dorm room Wednesday morning.
Ethan Williamson, 20, was found unresponsive in his room at about 7 a.m., the coroner’s office said Wednesday.
There were no initial signs of foul play, the coroner said Wednesday. An autopsy was performed Thursday morning, but the coroner’s office has yet to release any results.
Spring Garden Township Police are investigating.