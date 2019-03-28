× Coroner identifies York College student found dead in dorm room Wednesday

YORK — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the York College student found dead in his dorm room Wednesday morning.

Ethan Williamson, 20, was found unresponsive in his room at about 7 a.m., the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

News Update: @YCoCoroner is confirming that the York College student found dead in his room yesterday is 20 yo Ethan Williamson. We are confirming his identity as some persons already have that information. Williamson is not from York. (1/2) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) March 28, 2019

An autopsy completed this morning is pending additional testing. Spring Garden Twp PD is investigating. (2/2) ### — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) March 28, 2019

There were no initial signs of foul play, the coroner said Wednesday. An autopsy was performed Thursday morning, but the coroner’s office has yet to release any results.

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating.