Seven injured after school bus crash in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Seven people suffered minor injuries after a school bus and vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Maryland Ave. at N. Belvidere Ave. in York City.

After the crash, the school bus hit a fence outside a home on Belvidere Ave.

Six students and the bus driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The bus was transporting students to the STEAM Academy for the York City School District.