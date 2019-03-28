Here are our four area teams 2019 MLB Opening Day rosters
MLB Opening Day is upon us!
Among the pageantry of the day are the unveiling of the team’s first 25-man roster and player introductions before the game.
Here’s who made our four MLB area teams out of Spring Training:
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Pitchers
|38
|Pedro Araujo
|R/R
|6’3″
|215lbs
|7/2/93
|48
|Richard Bleier
|L/L
|6’3″
|215lbs
|4/16/87
|37
|Dylan Bundy
|S/R
|6’1″
|200lbs
|11/15/92
|54
|Andrew Cashner
|R/R
|6’6″
|235lbs
|9/11/86
|50
|Miguel Castro
|R/R
|6’7″
|205lbs
|12/24/94
|51
|Paul Fry
|L/L
|6’0″
|190lbs
|7/26/92
|60
|Mychal Givens
|R/R
|6’0″
|210lbs
|5/13/90
|41
|David Hess
|R/R
|6’2″
|180lbs
|7/10/93
|36
|Nate Karns
|R/R
|6’3″
|225lbs
|11/25/87
|67
|John Means
|L/L
|6’3″
|230lbs
|4/24/93
|43
|Mike Wright
|R/R
|6’6″
|215lbs
|1/3/90
|31
|Jimmy Yacabonis
|R/R
|6’3″
|205lbs
|3/21/92
Catchers
|28
|Pedro Severino
|R/R
|6’1″
|219lbs
|7/20/93
|40
|Jesus Sucre
|R/R
|6’0″
|200lbs
|4/30/88
Infield
|57
|Hanser Alberto
|R/R
|5’11”
|215lbs
|10/17/92
|19
|Chris Davis
|L/R
|6’3″
|230lbs
|3/17/86
|6
|Drew Jackson
|R/R
|6’2″
|200lbs
|7/28/93
|82
|Richie Martin
|R/R
|5’11”
|190lbs
|12/22/94
|39
|Renato Nunez
|R/R
|6’1″
|220lbs
|4/4/94
|14
|Rio Ruiz
|L/R
|6’1″
|215lbs
|5/22/94
|2
|Jonathan Villar
|S/R
|6’1″
|215lbs
|5/2/91
Outfield
|16
|Trey Mancini
|R/R
|6’4″
|215lbs
|3/18/92
|3
|Cedric Mullins
|S/L
|5’8″
|175lbs
|10/1/94
|23
|Joey Rickard
|R/L
|6’1″
|185lbs
|5/21/91
|35
|Dwight Smith Jr.
|L/R
|6’0″
|210lbs
|10/26/92
|24
|Chris Archer
|R/R
|6’2″
|195lbs
|9/26/88
|43
|Steven Brault
|L/L
|6’0″
|195lbs
|4/29/92
|57
|Nick Burdi
|R/R
|6’3″
|225lbs
|1/19/93
|30
|Kyle Crick
|L/R
|6’4″
|220lbs
|11/30/92
|35
|Keone Kela
|R/R
|6’1″
|210lbs
|4/16/93
|49
|Nick Kingham
|R/R
|6’5″
|235lbs
|11/8/91
|31
|Jordan Lyles
|R/R
|6’5″
|230lbs
|10/19/90
|59
|Joe Musgrove
|R/R
|6’5″
|230lbs
|12/4/92
|66
|Dovydas Neverauskas
|R/R
|6’3″
|225lbs
|1/14/93
|48
|Richard Rodriguez
|R/R
|6’4″
|230lbs
|3/4/90
|37
|Edgar Santana
|R/R
|6’2″
|190lbs
|10/16/91
|50
|Jameson Taillon
|R/R
|6’5″
|230lbs
|11/18/91
|73
|Felipe Vazquez
|L/L
|6’2″
|225lbs
|7/5/91
|34
|Trevor Williams
|R/R
|6’3″
|230lbs
|4/25/92
Catchers
|29
|Francisco Cervelli
|R/R
|6’1″
|210lbs
|3/6/86
|32
|Elias Diaz
|R/R
|6’1″
|220lbs
|11/17/90
|58
|Jacob Stallings
|R/R
|6’4″
|220lbs
|12/22/89
Infield
|55
|Josh Bell
|S/R
|6’4″
|240lbs
|8/14/92
|26
|Adam Frazier
|L/R
|5’10”
|180lbs
|12/14/91
|2
|Erik Gonzalez
|R/R
|6’3″
|205lbs
|8/31/91
|16
|Jung Ho Kang
|R/R
|6’0″
|210lbs
|4/5/87
|19
|Colin Moran
|L/R
|6’4″
|205lbs
|10/1/92
|27
|Kevin Newman
|R/R
|6’0″
|195lbs
|8/4/93
|36
|Jose Osuna
|R/R
|6’2″
|240lbs
|12/12/92
Outfield
|5
|Lonnie Chisenhall
|L/R
|6’2″
|190lbs
|10/4/88
|12
|Corey Dickerson
|L/R
|6’1″
|210lbs
|5/22/89
|6
|Starling Marte
|R/R
|6’1″
|190lbs
|10/9/88
|25
|Gregory Polanco
|L/L
|6’5″
|235lbs
|9/14/91
|15
|Pablo Reyes
|R/R
|5’8″
|175lbs
|9/5/93
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Pitchers
|52
|Jose Alvarez
|L/L
|5’11”
|180lbs
|5/6/89
|49
|Jake Arrieta
|R/R
|6’4″
|225lbs
|3/6/86
|58
|Seranthony Dominguez
|R/R
|6’1″
|185lbs
|11/25/94
|56
|Zach Eflin
|R/R
|6’6″
|215lbs
|4/8/94
|96
|Tommy Hunter
|R/R
|6’3″
|250lbs
|7/3/86
|46
|Adam Morgan
|L/L
|6’1″
|200lbs
|2/27/90
|50
|Hector Neris
|R/R
|6’2″
|215lbs
|6/14/89
|93
|Pat Neshek
|S/R
|6’3″
|220lbs
|9/4/80
|12
|Juan Nicasio
|R/R
|6’4″
|252lbs
|8/31/86
|27
|Aaron Nola
|R/R
|6’2″
|195lbs
|6/4/93
|43
|Nick Pivetta
|R/R
|6’5″
|220lbs
|2/14/93
|61
|Edubray Ramos
|R/R
|6’0″
|160lbs
|12/19/92
|30
|David Robertson
|R/R
|5’11”
|195lbs
|4/9/85
|21
|Vince Velasquez
|R/R
|6’3″
|205lbs
|6/7/92
Catchers
|15
|Andrew Knapp
|S/R
|6’1″
|195lbs
|11/9/91
|10
|J.T. Realmuto
|R/R
|6’1″
|210lbs
|3/18/91
Infield
|7
|Maikel Franco
|R/R
|6’1″
|215lbs
|8/26/92
|16
|Cesar Hernandez
|S/R
|5’10”
|160lbs
|5/23/90
|17
|Rhys Hoskins
|R/R
|6’4″
|225lbs
|3/17/93
|4
|Scott Kingery
|R/R
|5’10”
|180lbs
|4/29/94
|2
|Jean Segura
|R/R
|5’10”
|205lbs
|3/17/90
Outfield
|23
|Aaron Altherr
|R/R
|6’5″
|215lbs
|1/14/91
|3
|Bryce Harper
|L/R
|6’3″
|220lbs
|10/16/92
|37
|Odubel Herrera
|L/R
|5’11”
|205lbs
|12/29/91
|22
|Andrew McCutchen
|R/R
|5’11”
|195lbs
|10/10/86
|5
|Nick Williams
|L/L
|6’3″
|195lbs
|9/8/93
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
Pitchers
|20
|Kyle Barraclough
|R/R
|6’3″
|225lbs
|5/23/90
|46
|Patrick Corbin
|L/L
|6’3″
|210lbs
|7/19/89
|63
|Sean Doolittle
|L/L
|6’2″
|204lbs
|9/26/86
|33
|Matt Grace
|L/L
|6’4″
|215lbs
|12/14/88
|58
|Jeremy Hellickson
|R/R
|6’1″
|190lbs
|4/8/87
|60
|Justin Miller
|R/R
|6’3″
|215lbs
|6/13/87
|44
|Trevor Rosenthal
|R/R
|6’2″
|230lbs
|5/29/90
|19
|Anibal Sanchez
|R/R
|6’0″
|205lbs
|2/27/84
|31
|Max Scherzer
|R/R
|6’3″
|215lbs
|7/27/84
|36
|Tony Sipp
|L/L
|6’0″
|190lbs
|7/12/83
|37
|Stephen Strasburg
|R/R
|6’5″
|235lbs
|7/20/88
|51
|Wander Suero
|R/R
|6’4″
|211lbs
|9/15/91
Catchers
|10
|Yan Gomes
|R/R
|6’2″
|215lbs
|7/19/87
|28
|Kurt Suzuki
|R/R
|5’11”
|210lbs
|10/4/83
Infield
|15
|Matt Adams
|L/R
|6’3″
|245lbs
|8/31/88
|1
|Wilmer Difo
|S/R
|5’11”
|200lbs
|4/2/92
|9
|Brian Dozier
|R/R
|5’11”
|200lbs
|5/15/87
|18
|Jake Noll
|R/R
|6’2″
|195lbs
|3/8/94
|6
|Anthony Rendon
|R/R
|6’1″
|200lbs
|6/6/90
|7
|Trea Turner
|R/R
|6’2″
|185lbs
|6/30/93
|11
|Ryan Zimmerman
|R/R
|6’3″
|215lbs
|9/28/84
Outfield
|2
|Adam Eaton
|L/L
|5’9″
|176lbs
|12/6/88
|16
|Victor Robles
|R/R
|6’0″
|190lbs
|5/19/97
|22
|Juan Soto
|L/L
|6’1″
|185lbs
|10/25/98
|17
|Andrew Stevenson
|L/L
|6’0″
|192lbs
|6/1/94