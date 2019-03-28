Here are our four area teams 2019 MLB Opening Day rosters

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 27: Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox throws during a team workout before Opening day at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on March 27, 2019. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

MLB Opening Day is upon us!

Among the pageantry of the day are the unveiling of the team’s first 25-man roster and player introductions before the game.

Here’s who made our four MLB area teams out of Spring Training:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Pitchers

38 Pedro Araujo R/R 6’3″ 215lbs 7/2/93
48 Richard Bleier L/L 6’3″ 215lbs 4/16/87
37 Dylan Bundy S/R 6’1″ 200lbs 11/15/92
54 Andrew Cashner R/R 6’6″ 235lbs 9/11/86
50 Miguel Castro R/R 6’7″ 205lbs 12/24/94
51 Paul Fry L/L 6’0″ 190lbs 7/26/92
60 Mychal Givens R/R 6’0″ 210lbs 5/13/90
41 David Hess R/R 6’2″ 180lbs 7/10/93
36 Nate Karns R/R 6’3″ 225lbs 11/25/87
67 John Means L/L 6’3″ 230lbs 4/24/93
43 Mike Wright R/R 6’6″ 215lbs 1/3/90
31 Jimmy Yacabonis R/R 6’3″ 205lbs 3/21/92

Catchers

28 Pedro Severino R/R 6’1″ 219lbs 7/20/93
40 Jesus Sucre R/R 6’0″ 200lbs 4/30/88

Infield

57 Hanser Alberto R/R 5’11” 215lbs 10/17/92
19 Chris Davis L/R 6’3″ 230lbs 3/17/86
6 Drew Jackson R/R 6’2″ 200lbs 7/28/93
82 Richie Martin R/R 5’11” 190lbs 12/22/94
39 Renato Nunez R/R 6’1″ 220lbs 4/4/94
14 Rio Ruiz L/R 6’1″ 215lbs 5/22/94
2 Jonathan Villar S/R 6’1″ 215lbs 5/2/91

Outfield

16 Trey Mancini R/R 6’4″ 215lbs 3/18/92
3 Cedric Mullins S/L 5’8″ 175lbs 10/1/94
23 Joey Rickard R/L 6’1″ 185lbs 5/21/91
35 Dwight Smith Jr. L/R 6’0″ 210lbs 10/26/92
PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Pitchers

# Name B/T Ht Wt DOB
24 Chris Archer R/R 6’2″ 195lbs 9/26/88
43 Steven Brault L/L 6’0″ 195lbs 4/29/92
57 Nick Burdi R/R 6’3″ 225lbs 1/19/93
30 Kyle Crick L/R 6’4″ 220lbs 11/30/92
35 Keone Kela R/R 6’1″ 210lbs 4/16/93
49 Nick Kingham R/R 6’5″ 235lbs 11/8/91
31 Jordan Lyles R/R 6’5″ 230lbs 10/19/90
59 Joe Musgrove R/R 6’5″ 230lbs 12/4/92
66 Dovydas Neverauskas R/R 6’3″ 225lbs 1/14/93
48 Richard Rodriguez R/R 6’4″ 230lbs 3/4/90
37 Edgar Santana R/R 6’2″ 190lbs 10/16/91
50 Jameson Taillon R/R 6’5″ 230lbs 11/18/91
73 Felipe Vazquez L/L 6’2″ 225lbs 7/5/91
34 Trevor Williams R/R 6’3″ 230lbs 4/25/92

Catchers

29 Francisco Cervelli R/R 6’1″ 210lbs 3/6/86
32 Elias Diaz R/R 6’1″ 220lbs 11/17/90
58 Jacob Stallings R/R 6’4″ 220lbs 12/22/89

Infield

55 Josh Bell S/R 6’4″ 240lbs 8/14/92
26 Adam Frazier L/R 5’10” 180lbs 12/14/91
2 Erik Gonzalez R/R 6’3″ 205lbs 8/31/91
16 Jung Ho Kang R/R 6’0″ 210lbs 4/5/87
19 Colin Moran L/R 6’4″ 205lbs 10/1/92
27 Kevin Newman R/R 6’0″ 195lbs 8/4/93
36 Jose Osuna R/R 6’2″ 240lbs 12/12/92

Outfield

5 Lonnie Chisenhall L/R 6’2″ 190lbs 10/4/88
12 Corey Dickerson L/R 6’1″ 210lbs 5/22/89
6 Starling Marte R/R 6’1″ 190lbs 10/9/88
25 Gregory Polanco L/L 6’5″ 235lbs 9/14/91
15 Pablo Reyes R/R 5’8″ 175lbs 9/5/93

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Pitchers

52 Jose Alvarez L/L 5’11” 180lbs 5/6/89
49 Jake Arrieta R/R 6’4″ 225lbs 3/6/86
58 Seranthony Dominguez R/R 6’1″ 185lbs 11/25/94
56 Zach Eflin R/R 6’6″ 215lbs 4/8/94
96 Tommy Hunter R/R 6’3″ 250lbs 7/3/86
46 Adam Morgan L/L 6’1″ 200lbs 2/27/90
50 Hector Neris R/R 6’2″ 215lbs 6/14/89
93 Pat Neshek S/R 6’3″ 220lbs 9/4/80
12 Juan Nicasio R/R 6’4″ 252lbs 8/31/86
27 Aaron Nola R/R 6’2″ 195lbs 6/4/93
43 Nick Pivetta R/R 6’5″ 220lbs 2/14/93
61 Edubray Ramos R/R 6’0″ 160lbs 12/19/92
30 David Robertson R/R 5’11” 195lbs 4/9/85
21 Vince Velasquez R/R 6’3″ 205lbs 6/7/92

Catchers

15 Andrew Knapp S/R 6’1″ 195lbs 11/9/91
10 J.T. Realmuto R/R 6’1″ 210lbs 3/18/91

Infield

7 Maikel Franco R/R 6’1″ 215lbs 8/26/92
16 Cesar Hernandez S/R 5’10” 160lbs 5/23/90
17 Rhys Hoskins R/R 6’4″ 225lbs 3/17/93
4 Scott Kingery R/R 5’10” 180lbs 4/29/94
2 Jean Segura R/R 5’10” 205lbs 3/17/90

Outfield

23 Aaron Altherr R/R 6’5″ 215lbs 1/14/91
3 Bryce Harper L/R 6’3″ 220lbs 10/16/92
37 Odubel Herrera L/R 5’11” 205lbs 12/29/91
22 Andrew McCutchen R/R 5’11” 195lbs 10/10/86
5 Nick Williams L/L 6’3″ 195lbs 9/8/93

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Pitchers

20 Kyle Barraclough R/R 6’3″ 225lbs 5/23/90
46 Patrick Corbin L/L 6’3″ 210lbs 7/19/89
63 Sean Doolittle L/L 6’2″ 204lbs 9/26/86
33 Matt Grace L/L 6’4″ 215lbs 12/14/88
58 Jeremy Hellickson R/R 6’1″ 190lbs 4/8/87
60 Justin Miller R/R 6’3″ 215lbs 6/13/87
44 Trevor Rosenthal R/R 6’2″ 230lbs 5/29/90
19 Anibal Sanchez R/R 6’0″ 205lbs 2/27/84
31 Max Scherzer R/R 6’3″ 215lbs 7/27/84
36 Tony Sipp L/L 6’0″ 190lbs 7/12/83
37 Stephen Strasburg R/R 6’5″ 235lbs 7/20/88
51 Wander Suero R/R 6’4″ 211lbs 9/15/91

Catchers

10 Yan Gomes R/R 6’2″ 215lbs 7/19/87
28 Kurt Suzuki R/R 5’11” 210lbs 10/4/83

Infield

15 Matt Adams L/R 6’3″ 245lbs 8/31/88
1 Wilmer Difo S/R 5’11” 200lbs 4/2/92
9 Brian Dozier R/R 5’11” 200lbs 5/15/87
18 Jake Noll R/R 6’2″ 195lbs 3/8/94
6 Anthony Rendon R/R 6’1″ 200lbs 6/6/90
7 Trea Turner R/R 6’2″ 185lbs 6/30/93
11 Ryan Zimmerman R/R 6’3″ 215lbs 9/28/84

Outfield

2 Adam Eaton L/L 5’9″ 176lbs 12/6/88
16 Victor Robles R/R 6’0″ 190lbs 5/19/97
22 Juan Soto L/L 6’1″ 185lbs 10/25/98
17 Andrew Stevenson L/L 6’0″ 192lbs 6/1/94
