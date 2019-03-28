Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (March 28, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, our team coverage of the 40th anniversary of the harrowing partial meltdown at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant continues. Today we’re looking at what happens to nearby communities if the plant shuts down, as the closure would affect local emergency management funds. We’ll also talk to people who were near TMI during the meltdown event and blame the plant for recurring health problems. You can expect more First at Four.

