Lancaster Police warn residents of phone call scam

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are warning residents of a phone call scam.

Several people reported to police that they received calls from someone claiming to be a representative of law enforcement. Police say the caller claims that the person has outstanding warrants and that issue — the fines and fees — can be resolved if the scammer obtains GooglePlay cards and is provided with access numbers on the cards.

Police note that law enforcement will not notify residents of outstanding warrants over the phone. They will serve the warrants in person or via certified mail.