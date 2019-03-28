× Man wanted after assaulting victim, causing serious injuries in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after assaulting a victim, leaving them with serious injuries.

Andrew Schmidt, 23, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

According to police, Schmidt approached the victim from behind at Morrow Place on College Ave. in Chambersburg and punched him in the back of the head.

The reportedly unprovoked attack caused the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, casing serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

Anyone with information on Schmidt or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on Crimewatch.