× Meet Henri, the newest ‘clucking bunny’ in Cadbury Creme Egg commercials

Meet the newest “bunny” in this year’s upcoming Cadbury Creme Egg commercial: Henri, the bulldog.

The Hershey-based brand’s commercial, in which a variety of animals line up to audition to become the next clucking bunny, debuted online this week, and will starting running on television next month, Cadbury said.

Henri won a national contest to determine Cadbury’s next bunny. More than 4,000 entries of pets wearing bunny ears were submitted to the brand’s official tryouts. They were narrowed down to 20 semi-finalists.

Henri, who lives in Wilmington, NC, was selected as the winner.

“We’re ecstatic by the level of support we have received from fans across the country who followed the ‘Bunny’ Tryouts this Easter season,” said Cadbury brand marketing team member Katrina Vatter. “Henri was a natural in front of the camera when we filmed the commercial, and we could really see his personality shine as he gave us his best Clucking ‘Bunny’ impression.”

In addition to starring in the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial, Henri also received $5,000. The Cadburybrand has also donated $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation’s leading voice for animals.