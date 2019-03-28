× Middletown facing charges after attempting to flee police in ’88 Ford Mustang

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown man is facing charges after attempting to flee police in his 1988 Ford Mustang.

Ocean-le Vazquez, 25, is facing fleeing and eluding and reckless endangerment charges, among summary traffic offenses.

On March 24 around 10:55 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 322 EB at the 225 Dauphin Exit on a 1988 Ford Mustang for an expired registration.

The vehicle initially pulled to the right side of the road and stopped briefly before returning to the highway at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued in which the Mustang changed lanes multiple times to pass other vehicles on the roadway, and traveled at speeds in excess of 115 MPH.

After about 3.5 miles, smoke began coming from the engine compartment of the Mustang, causing the driver, later identified as Vazquez, to slow down and pull over on the right side of the road.

Vazquez was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

It was found that his driving privileges had been suspended, and he was cited seven times prior to this incident for driving while his operating privilege was suspended.

Now, he is facing charges, and was remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $10,000.