Milder Thursday with increasing temperatures and rain chances through the rest of the week

MUCH MILDER END TO THE WEEK: The warming continues through the end of the week, but some small shower chances try to creep in as the next system slowly approaches. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine to start. It’s cold, but not as cold s Wednesday morning. Temperatures begin in t he upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds increase during the afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies. There’s a small chance for a shower or two to the west, but most of the area should be dry. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees thanks to a strong south breeze! Clouds remain through the night, and there’s still the chance for a couple light showers. It’s much milder, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. The warming continues for Friday, but a few showers can’t be entirely ruled out either. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on the shower timing throughout various portions of the region.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The system finally crosses through the region for the weekend, and this brings higher and more widespread shower chances to the region. Saturday should feature plenty of dry time for most of the daytime hours, and it’s also a very warm day. Showers should hold off until much later during the day, perhaps even as late as the evening. This should allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s! Colder air is behind the front, and that allows temperatures to come down by Sunday afternoon. Depending on how fast the rain exits on Sunday (early in the morning or later) temperatures reach the 50s during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: The chilly air settles back in by Monday. Expect readings near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is a bit milder. Highs are in the lower 50s. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s. For now, it’s dry, but there’s a small chance some showers could sneak into Central PA.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!