× Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as Manchester United manager

Manchester United has appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its new permanent manager after a successful spell as temporary boss.

The club legend had initially taken over until the summer, replacing Jose Mourinho in December after a series of poor results and uninspiring performances.

But with the Norwegian at the helm, United has experienced an upturn in form.

Solskjaer was unbeaten in his first 11 games in charge and his side produced a historic display to beat Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

United announced the news of Solskjaer’s permanent appointment on Twitter on Thursday, stating: “Ole’s at the wheel.”

Speaking to the Manchester United website, Solksjaer said he “felt at home at this special club.”

As well as scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances for the Red Devils between 1996 and 2007, he also coached the club’s reserve team until 2010.

“It was an honor to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here,” he continued.

“The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”