Pink smoke coming from waste-to-energy facility in Lancaster Co. isn't dangerous to public or environment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Some residents may have noticed pink smoke coming from the Lancaster Waste-to-Energy Facility in Conoy Township Thursday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority (LCSWMA) says not to worry as the pink smoke is not hazardous or dangerous to the public and environment.

According to the LCSWMA, the pink smoke is a rare occurrence and happens when a load of trash is combusted that contains measurable amounts of iodine.

LCSWMA’s environmental team is working to address the issue.