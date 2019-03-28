× Police arrest man who allegedly raped victim in August 2010

LANCASTER — A Columbia man accused of raping an individual as a teenager in August 2010 was arrested Tuesday, police say.

Todd Lingafelt, now 24 years old, has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent and simple assault, court documents show.

The victim reported the incident to police in February, advising that she met Lingafelt on a social media app in 2010, according to police. The two met at the food court at Park City Center and later walked to Long’s Park, where the alleged sexual assault and rape occurred.

Lingafelt has been committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.