Police asking for public's help to identify 'Jane Doe'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify “Jane Doe,” a woman who was struck by a vehicle in October.

Police say the woman claims to be Wilma Chambers or Debra Wilma Chambers. She has provided two dates of birth, making her either 74 or 76 years old, but states that she is 69 years old, according to police. Those names and dates have been checked in all 50 states with no results.

She is unable to produce identification or a social security number.

The woman also claims to be from Waco, Texas but authorities have been unable to locate any relatives.

Police note that the woman’s fingerprints have been scanned, providing no results.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity should contact Det. Denelle Owen at 717-732-3633 or by email: deo@eastpennsboropd.com.