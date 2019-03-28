× Police: Lancaster man charged after going off-roading in a cemetery

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man’s decision to test his vehicle’s off-road capabilities in a Lancaster Township cemetery earlier this month led to criminal charges, according to Manheim Township Police.

Joseph S. Becker, 69, was charged with institutional vandalism and trespass by motor vehicle after police determined he drove off the paved roadway inside Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster Township and went an estimated 250 feet into the grass to test how his vehicle handled the snow.

His actions damaged the grass under the snow, police say.

The incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 4, police say.

Becker was charged on Monday after a police investigation.