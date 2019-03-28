× Police searching for Lancaster County man who did not show up for start of his prison sentence

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for an Elizabethtown man who did not report for the beginning of his prison sentence on a second DUI conviction.

Daniel Hillary III, 43, was convicted March 20 of DUI and sentenced to 90 days to 23 months in prison, followed by three years of probation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

But Henry did not show up at Lancaster County Prison on the day he was supposed to begin serving time, the DA’s Office says.

Anyone with information about Hillary’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (717-299-8200) or their local police department.