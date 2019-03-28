× Police warn of uptick in potential tax-season scammers

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning area businesses and employers of a potential email phishing scams involving payroll direct deposits, wire transfers, and W-2s.

The IRS and its Security Summit partners, consisting of state revenue departments and tax community partners, are concerned that these scams could increase as the 2019 tax season approaches, police say.

Police remind residents to keep their personal information safe. And, when in doubt, assume it’s a scam.

Here are ways to spot potential scams, according to Forbes.com.