Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Chester County for Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 4000 block of Horseshoe Pike in Honey Brook. The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Wednesday’s winner matched four of the five white balls drawn — 16, 20, 37, 44, and 62 — and the red Powerball, 12, to win the $150,000 prize. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Six other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for Wednesday’s drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn and the Powerball to win $50,000, less applicable withholding.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was an estimated $768 million annuity value with a cash option of $477 million. One jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.