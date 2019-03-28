× Revs add two familiar faces to roster: Pitcher Ross Detwiler and first baseman Telvin Nash

YORK — The York Revolution have added a veteran lefthander to their rotation and a power bat to their lineup, manager Mark Mason announced this week.

Pitcher Ross Detwiler and first baseman Telvin Nash are returning to York for the 2019 Atlantic League season, Mason said.

Detwiler made six starts with the Revs last year before being picked up by the Seattle Mariners on June 1. He went 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in York, then posted a 4.89 ERA in 16 appearances (13 starts) with the Mariners’ Pacific Coast League affiliate in Tacoma. Detwiler was called up to the Major Leagues by the Mariners in August, where he made

one six-inning relief appearance against the Houston Astros, allowing three runs.

“We’re thrilled to have him back and hopefully he’ll get the same results as last year,” said Mason. “Hopefully he’ll come in and dominate our league and get picked up by a Major League team and stick there.”

Detwiler has had several stints in the Majors since being drafted sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in 2007. The 33-year-old southpaw went 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 27 starts with the Nats in 2012, when the won the National League East Division title. Overall, Detwiler has made 190 appearances in the Majors, serving with the Nationals, Rangers, Braves, Indians, Athletics, and Mariners. He has compiled 23 victories, 354 strikeouts, and a 4.36 ERA in his Major League career.

One of the most accomplished hitters in York history, Nash is about to embark on his fifth season with the Revs. A former third-round draft pick of the Houston Astros in 2009, Nash hit 102 home runs in the Astros’ farm system.

He first joined the Revolution in 2015, hitting 13 homers in 64 games. His best season in York was 2017, when he bashed 16 home runs in 48 games and added three in the playoffs — including a walk-off homer in Game One of the Division Series against Southern Maryland and the go-ahead shot in York’s title-clinching victory over the Long Island Ducks in Game 3. Nash was named co-MVP of the playoffs that year.

Last year, Nash rejoined York in August and hit .338 with nine home runs and a .443 on-base percentage in 39 games.

In his York career, Nash has batted .287 with 53 home runs, 132 RBIs and a .393 on-base percentage in 205 total games. His 53 home runs are 13 shy of Andres Perez’ franchise record of 66, and six short of Chris Nowak’s 59, which rank second most all-time.

“It doesn’t matter what the result is of the at-bat, it’s almost like must-watch TV,” commented Mason. “You have to watch his at-bat because you never know what’s going to happen there. If he touches it, it can go anywhere. He has an approach to hitting, and he’s a student of the game.”

The Revs will open the 2019 season at home against the Somerset Patriots on April 20.