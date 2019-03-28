× Swatara Township Police K9 Kix receives new bullet- and stab-proof ballistic vest

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Thanks to funding from the Vested Interest in K9s non-profit organization, Swatara Township Police K9 Officer Kix has a bullet- and stab-proof vest to wear on patrol, the police department announced Thursday.

An anonymous sponsor donated the vest, which is embroidered with the statement “Honoring Those Who Served and Sacrificed,” the department says.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. It was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers, the department says.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs, police say.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at http://www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

The Swatara Township Police Department said it would like to thank Vested Interest in K9s for providing Kix with a ballistic vest. Kix has already assisted law enforcement with multiple drug investigations and has attended several community service events.