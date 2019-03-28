× The $768 million Powerball jackpot has a winner

The $768.4 million Powerball has a winner — and it’s probably not you.

Unless you are a Wisconsin resident who got all winning numbers: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12.

A single ticket sold in the state matched all six numbers to win the third largest jackpot in US lottery history, lottery officials said.

“Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. “The lucky ticket holder(s) will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $768.4 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $477 million. Both prize options are before taxes.”

The last winning drawing was on December 26, 2018, and the jackpot has climbed since then.

If you happen to be the lucky winner, you can buy 39 of the world’s most expensive car, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

And even if you didn’t match all the numbers, you could still be a winner.

“Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. In Wednesday’s drawing alone, more than 5.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

In Wednesday’s drawing, seven tickets won a $1 million prize by matching all five white balls but missing the red Powerball. Two other tickets matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million due to Power Play option for an additional $1.