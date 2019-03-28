Wolf Administration offers advice during Flood Safety Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- There are still a few days left of Flood Safety Awareness Week in Pennsylvania, March 25th - 30th.

On Thursday the Wolf Administration and members of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will speak about spring and summer flooding threats and their plan to restore the state.

PEMA and departments of Environmental Protection will speak at the Capitol Media Center starting at 10:00 a.m.

Governor Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania proposal would benefit disaster survivors when damages do not meet federally established thresholds for federal aid. It will be funded by monetization of a commonsense severance tax and will invest $4.5 billion over the next four-years in significant, high-impact projects throughout the

commonwealth.

Flood Safety Awareness Week aims to teach residents the difference between a weather watch and weather warning and offer other safety tips.

A flood watch means that flooding may occur. Residents should stay alert, closely monitor rivers and streams, and be prepared to move to high ground quickly A flood warning means that there is actual flooding. Residents should act at once and move to high ground.

Get a NOAA weather radio so you’re notified about severe weather and can take appropriate safety steps.

Sign up to get weather alerts on your cell phone from a trusted source.

Determine how you would leave your neighborhood if you needed to evacuate your home.

Identify where you would meet up with your family (both in your town and an out-of-town location) in the event you were separated when the flooding started.

Purchase flood insurance, even if you don’t live in a federally-designated flood zone.

Learn more about Safety Awareness Week here.

Learn more about the Restore Pennsylvania proposal here.