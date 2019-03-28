× York man arraigned on charges in connection with alleged sexual assault of teenager

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was arrested and arraigned on charges Thursday relating to the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

Donshay Calhoun, 38, is accused of having sexual intercourse with the teenager when she was between 13 and 14 years old in March 2013.

The victim told police that they had sex multiple times and at one point she became pregnant with Calhoun’s child — she later had a miscarriage in the home where the alleged sexual assaults took place, the criminal complaint said.

Calhoun would have been 31 years old at the time of the reported incidents.

Calhoun faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old and corruption of minors, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10.