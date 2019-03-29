Bridge dedication on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

YORK COUNTY — National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be recognized on Friday around York County.

The Valley Street Bridge in Glen Rock will be dedicated and renamed the WO1 Martin E. Bixler Memorial Bridge. The ceremony starts at noon.

Martin Bixler, of Glen Rock, was an army helicopter pilot killed in

action in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, the third highest valor distinction in the armed services.

A reception will follow at the American Legion Post on Manchester Street in Glen Rock.

A second ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. inside the York Expo Center’s Horticulture Hall.

Vietnam War medallions will be presented to all veterans attending who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

The City of York will also display Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans banners over Continental Square and at George and Rathton streets to commemorate this special day.