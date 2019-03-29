‘But…the chafing’: Fashion designer’s $315 denim panties cause a stir on social media

Wait…denim panties?

Yep. That’s a potential new trend — at least according to fashion designer Ssense, which is selling a pair of high-cut, brief-style shorts on its website.

The underwear is priced at $315.

“Denim can be cheeky,” Ssense says in the product description of its Y/Project Navy Denim Panties. “These ‘brief-style shorts’ can be worn under or over pants, meaning they’re far more versatile than what you’d traditionally expect from a pair of briefs. Underwear that doesn’t need to stay “under there.”

The reaction on social media was swift and merciless.

Those look like they hurt — Me🇺🇸🍺🇨🇴🍺🇵🇷 (@FreddyWanKenobi) March 27, 2019