Eagles acquire RB Jordan Howard from Bears

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles acquired a starting running back option in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

The team acquired RB Jordan Howard from Chicago in return for a conditional 2020 6th round pick. The pick can become a 5th round pick under certain unknown conditions.

Howard, 24, appeared in all 16 games for the Bears for the second consecutive year in 2018.

He had a career-low 250 carries for 935 yards and 9 TD’s. Howard also added 20 catches for 145 yards through the air.

He is expected to compete for the team’s starting running back spot, and currently leads a stable of backs including RBs Corey Clement, Josh Adams, and Wendell Smallwood.