Eagles re-sign TE Richard Rodgers to two-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– After missing most of last season with injury, the Eagles have elected to keep a backup tight end in the fold for the next two seasons.

The team agreed to a two-year deal with TE Richard Rodgers.

Rodgers, 27, only recorded a catch for seven yards in 2018 before going down with a knee injury.

His best season came in 2015 when he had 58 catches for 510 yards and 8 TD’s.

Rodgers’ playing time will be limited, as he is set to be the third tight end behind all-pro Zach Ertz and second-year TE Dallas Goedert.

